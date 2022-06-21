SkyView
Deputy shot responding to domestic incident in Spartanburg County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot responding to a call on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., deputies were called to a domestic incident on Chaffee Drive in the Oak Forest subdivision. A Spartanburg County deputy was shot as he approached the home.

Deputies said the suspect took off in a vehicle after the shooting.

EMS responded to the scene to treat the wounded deputy while other deputies followed the suspect. They tried to to stop him near Anderson Mill Road and Highway 290, but said he acted like he was going to surrender before firing at deputies again.

He wrecked his vehicle near the Keurig Dr. Pepper plant and ran into the woods. SWAT agents and K-9s were called in to locate the suspect in the woods where he was arrested.

Scene on Anderson Mill Road.
Scene on Anderson Mill Road.(FOX Carolina News)

Both the deputy and the suspect were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Neighbors on Chaffee Drive described the scene as “totally unusual” for the area. Wallace Burnette described seeing a deputy lying on the porch of a home near his.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook saying, “As this situation in Spartanburg unfolds PLEASE keep our brothers and sisters at Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office - Sheriff Chuck Wright in your prayers.”

Deputies said people living in the area may experience some detours until the scene has been processed by investigators.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sent agents to the scene to investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

