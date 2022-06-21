SkyView
Deputies searching for Orangeburg man accused of stealing funeral home van

Man accused of stealing van from Dukes-Harley Funeral Home(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced investigators are seeking a suspect who stole a vehicle from an Orangeburg area funeral home on Tuesday.

According to investigators, security cameras captured a white male entering a van belonging to the funeral home.

“This happened around 7:25 this morning at the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, if anyone was in that area or knows anything about the van or suspect, please call us” said sheriff Ravenell.

Investigators say the suspect took a green 2004 Ford Econoline van from the parking lot.

Stolen van from Dukes-Harley Funeral Home
If anyone has any information on the incident, OCSO (Orangeburg County Sheriff s Office) asks to contact them at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

