SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies: Elderly woman seriously injured in Berkeley County dog attack

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that seriously injured an elderly woman.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the Santee Circle area. He said the dog’s owner was heard yelling for help and a neighbor came out and shot and killed the dog.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Baker said.

Deputies were still on the scene investigating what led to the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
Tyrese Brunson (Far Left), Demadrae Dennis (Center Left), Amontae Wright (Center Right), Jaheim...
Four arrests made in connection with Clarendon County graduation party mass shooting
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber