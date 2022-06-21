Deputies: Elderly woman seriously injured in Berkeley County dog attack

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that seriously injured an elderly woman.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the Santee Circle area. He said the dog’s owner was heard yelling for help and a neighbor came out and shot and killed the dog.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Baker said.

Deputies were still on the scene investigating what led to the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

