Columbia man drives to hospital after being shot, death under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for information on a deadly shooting of a 37-year-old man.

Investigators said on June 15, 2022 officers were sent to the 3300 block of Harden St. after reports of a shooting at around 5:30 p.m.

An injured man was reported to have driven himself to Prisma Health Richland after being shot. Staff at the hospital found he had gunshot wounds on his lower body. The man died of his injuries despite medical treatment.

CPD is working to find the exact location of the shooting and potential suspects. Anyone with information is being asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

