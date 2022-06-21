SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia man drives to hospital after being shot, death under investigation

The Columbia Police Department's Logo
The Columbia Police Department's Logo(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for information on a deadly shooting of a 37-year-old man.

Investigators said on June 15, 2022 officers were sent to the 3300 block of Harden St. after reports of a shooting at around 5:30 p.m.

An injured man was reported to have driven himself to Prisma Health Richland after being shot. Staff at the hospital found he had gunshot wounds on his lower body. The man died of his injuries despite medical treatment.

CPD is working to find the exact location of the shooting and potential suspects. Anyone with information is being asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019

Latest News

Daniel Printz
Suspect sentenced to life in deadly kidnapping of Greenville Co. woman
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
wis
FIRST ALERT- Near record temps for Wednesday, hot and humid Thursday
Local mechanic Jimmy Hipp's 50 year old car.
Jimmy’s First Love: Mechanic has kept the same car for 50 years, and it’s still running strong