SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Beyonce releases new single from upcoming album

Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - For the first time in two years, Beyonce has released a new single.

The song, “Break My Soul,” was released Monday night initially only on Tidal, the streaming service co-owned by her husband Jay-Z, Variety said.

The single is expected to be featured on an upcoming album, “Renaissance,” which Billboard said will be released July 29.

The new album is expected to be a followup to 2016′s hit album “Lemonade.”

Since “Lemonade,” Beyonce has released a collaboration with Jay-Z, a live album, a “Lion King” soundtrack and had a song featured on the fil, “King Richard.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting

Latest News

Investigators identify suspect in Lexington apartment shooting
Investigators identify suspect in Lexington apartment shooting
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree
Officers waited in halls for 58 minutes at Robb Elementary School.
Uvalde mass school shooting: Officers waited in halls for 58 minutes
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.
White House COVID-19 response team to discuss vaccines for young children