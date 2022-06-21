SkyView
AG Wilson, others urge feds to investigate violence against anti-abortion groups

FILE PHOTO of Attorney General Alan Wilson
FILE PHOTO of Attorney General Alan Wilson(WRDW)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson and 18 other attorneys general sent a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland Tuesday, asking him to investigate alleged violence against anti-abortion organizations.

The attorneys general said that since the leak of the US Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “charities that support pregnant mothers in need have been firebombed and pro-life organizations have been attacked almost daily and terrorized.”

“Acts of terrorism cannot be tolerated and it is the duty of the Department of Justice to prosecute such acts to the full extent of the law. The goal of these pro-life groups is to protect lives and it’s past time the Department of Justice does the same,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Our government should never turn a blind eye to violence and terrorism, regardless of the politics involved.”

The letter says Garland and the feds should start with Jane’s Revenge, a group that took credit for vandalizing an Iowa pregnancy counseling center in early June.

“The FBI has more than enough resources to determine the organization’s members and to track down those carrying out these acts of violence, which qualify as terrorism under federal law,” the attorneys general write.

Wilson said that he and his colleagues are offering state assistance with the investigations.

You can read the letter here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

