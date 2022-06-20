SkyView
West Columbia fire on Ross St damages home

A fire on Ross St. Monday morning caused minor damage to a home.
A fire on Ross St. Monday morning caused minor damage to a home.(West Columbia Fire Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire on Ross St. has first responders at the scene Monday morning in West Columbia.

Members of the West Columbia Fire Department, Cayce Fire Department and the Lexington County Fire Service were called to the scene of a house fire.

Investigators said one person was treated and the house suffered minor damage.

