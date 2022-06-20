West Columbia fire on Ross St damages home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire on Ross St. has first responders at the scene Monday morning in West Columbia.

Members of the West Columbia Fire Department, Cayce Fire Department and the Lexington County Fire Service were called to the scene of a house fire.

Investigators said one person was treated and the house suffered minor damage.

