Suspect accused of stealing over 100 gallons of gas from U-Haul trucks

Suspect's car from alleged gas theft
Suspect's car from alleged gas theft(Greenville City Police)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole over 100 gallons of gas last week.

Officers said on June 11 and June 16, the suspect stole gas from several U-Haul trucks at a place on Keith Drive. According to officers, it appears that the suspect had some kind of transfer tank hidden in the trunk of the car.

During the incident on June 16, the suspect lost the front bumper of their vehicle. According to officers, they returned in a different car the next day to pick it up.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

