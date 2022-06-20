SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case in Newberry County

Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Rd.
Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Rd.(NCSO)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County man is facing attempted murder charges after investigators said he aimed a stolen bulldozer at a house as an act of revenge.

On the morning of June 9, 2022 the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) was called to the area of Jollystreet Rd at around 4:30 a.m. Deputies found a bulldozer on top of a shed, the tracks were still moving.

They were able to get on top of the vehicle and take it out of gear before turning it off. They found the bulldozer had been stolen from a nearby construction site and driven to the home on Jollystreet Rd.

NCSO said the vehicle was aimed towards the house, causing damage to the side porch, carport and a block shed at the rear of the property. Sheriff Lee Foster said, “Investigators collected forensic evidence that developed the suspect for this isolated crime.”

Robert Fred Robarge, 41, was arrested Friday June 17, 2022. On Saturday June 18, 2022 he was in court and denied bond on the charges. He is charged with:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Malicious Injury to Property
  • Grand Larceny
Robert Fred Robarge, 41, is facing attempted murder charges.
Robert Fred Robarge, 41, is facing attempted murder charges.(NCSO)

Foster said of the case, “Our investigating Deputies determined this was act of revenge for allegations made in a previous case. This was a very dangerous and costly act of vengeance that could have cost the life of the person inside the house or someone traveling on Jollystreet Road in the early morning darkness.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

LPD posted this map Sunday morning of the area they're investigating
Resident of apartment complex in custody after shooting in Lexington
Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
Kandice Gibson, missing Lexington teen
Lexington Co. searching for missing 15-year-old teen
Sumter Police Department K-9 is missing.
SPD searching for missing K-9 officer

Latest News

A fire on Ross St. Monday morning caused minor damage to a home.
West Columbia fire on Ross St damages home
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season