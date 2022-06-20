Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County man is facing attempted murder charges after investigators said he aimed a stolen bulldozer at a house as an act of revenge.

On the morning of June 9, 2022 the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) was called to the area of Jollystreet Rd at around 4:30 a.m. Deputies found a bulldozer on top of a shed, the tracks were still moving.

They were able to get on top of the vehicle and take it out of gear before turning it off. They found the bulldozer had been stolen from a nearby construction site and driven to the home on Jollystreet Rd.

NCSO said the vehicle was aimed towards the house, causing damage to the side porch, carport and a block shed at the rear of the property. Sheriff Lee Foster said, “Investigators collected forensic evidence that developed the suspect for this isolated crime.”

Robert Fred Robarge, 41, was arrested Friday June 17, 2022. On Saturday June 18, 2022 he was in court and denied bond on the charges. He is charged with:

Attempted Murder

Malicious Injury to Property

Grand Larceny

Robert Fred Robarge, 41, is facing attempted murder charges. (NCSO)

Foster said of the case, “Our investigating Deputies determined this was act of revenge for allegations made in a previous case. This was a very dangerous and costly act of vengeance that could have cost the life of the person inside the house or someone traveling on Jollystreet Road in the early morning darkness.”

