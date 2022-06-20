SkyView
Soda City Live: Webster University and Morris College collaborate for affordable tuition

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former students and employees of Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina looking to either complete their undergrad degree or obtain a master’s degree will be able to further their education with much less coming from their pockets.

A recent partnership with Webster university and Morris College will help to cut some of those costs for you to complete your degree.

For more information on how you can further your education by taking advantage of this opportunity, click here.

