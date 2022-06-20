Soda City Live: Unique school that teaches life-skills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Education is essential and so are life skills. One school is going beyond the walls of academics with their curriculum, introducing students to skills like financial literacy, crypto currency, taxes, archery and more.

Uhuru Academy South Carolina is a small school located in Hopkins, South Carolina and founded by Kiauntae Infinite.

The curriculum isn’t the only unique thing about the school, the institution allows students to celebrate their own unique style and caught the eye of local videographer Donaven Doughty.

Doughty began to document the school and will be releasing the documentary the week of June 20th.

To check out the documentary, click here.

For more information about Uhuru Academy South Carolina, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.