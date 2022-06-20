Soda City Live: African Dances in honor of Juneteenth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In African cultures stories can be told through dance.

In honor of the Juneteenth observance. Dance and Fitness Guru, James Patrick joins us to share a few African inspired dances.

The three moves he shares are Rosalina, which means to wine, Akwaaba which mean welcome and Shaku Shaku which has correlations in the street.

