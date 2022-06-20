Soda City Live: 7th Annual Columbia’s Shrimp and Grits Fest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Shrimp and grits are a southern favorite like chicken and waffles.

There are probably hundreds of shrimp and grits recipes and in less than a week those attending the 7th annual Shrimp and Grits Fest will get to taste the best of the best in Columbia.

Saturday, June 25, Columbia Food Tours will be hosting the event at Seawell’s at 1125 Rosewood Dr.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. and tickets are 40 dollars.

Tickets are going fast! Be sure to get them now! For purchase tickets, click here.

