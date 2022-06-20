SC drivers get slight relief at the pump, national average falls below $5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina drivers are getting a slight relief at the pump as the state average fell to $4.50 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed a decrease of 7.2 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $4.50. That’s 21.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.74 higher than one year ago.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.65 while the highest was $4.95, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $4.29 per gallon.

The national average dropped below $5, falling 4.2 cents per gallon to an average of $4.97, 37.3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.92 higher than a year ago.

“We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.