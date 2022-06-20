SkyView
Riders to pedal 600 miles during 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride

This annual ride honors and remembers fallen public safety servants across North Carolina and South Carolina.
Riders departed Mooresville early Monday morning as part of the 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride.
Riders departed Mooresville early Monday morning as part of the 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride will kicked off Monday morning in Mooresville.

This annual ride honors and remembers fallen public safety servants across North Carolina and South Carolina.

The start of the ride honored Mooresville Police Ofc. Jordan Sheldon who lost his life in the line of duty in 2019.

The riders taking part will pedal just over 600 miles this year to honor the 16 firefighters, 29 police officers and five K9s lost in the line of duty across the Carolinas in 2019 and 2020.

This morning the 2022 Carolina Brotherhood- Honoring The Fallen & Their Families ride kicked off in Mooresville in honor...

Posted by Mooresville Police Department on Monday, June 20, 2022

Mooresville Police and Fire-Rescue escorted the riders to the Iredell/Rowan County line and on to their first stop in Concord.

Fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping was honored with the stop in downtown Concord. Shuping’s wife and mother were there to greet the riders.

“Remembering means never forgetting. As time passes, it is important for the families and co-workers of the fallen to know their loved ones are not forgotten. It is an honor to meet these families, hear their stories, and remember those who gave their lives in the line of duty,” Rob Colvert, battalion chief for Mooresville Fire-Rescue, said.

