SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an early morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded.

Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot. Police say four others arrived at hospitals for treatment.

Police said a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. They didn’t immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn’t immediately released, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says, “The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD posted this map Sunday morning of the area they're investigating
Resident of apartment complex in custody after shooting in Lexington
Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Kandice Gibson, missing Lexington teen
Lexington Co. searching for missing 15-year-old teen
Sumter Police Department K-9 is missing.
SPD searching for missing K-9 officer

Latest News

A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
The moments resonating from the Jan. 6 hearings (so far)
wis
FIRST ALERT - Warming up today, but humidity is not bad; Mid-Week Extreme Heat
FILE - University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle at...
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events