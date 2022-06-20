New S.C. law hopes to protect people, docks from large wakes created by ‘wake surfing’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A new law in South Carolina restricts where people can wake surf.

The popular water sport is now prohibited on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored boat.

MORE INFORMATION | South Carolina Boating Information

The new law is meant to protect people and structures from large wakes.

Wake surfing is when someone rides the boat’s wake without being pulled by the boat.

The new law comes as the sport becomes more popular in the Palmetto State.

Violating the law is a misdemeanor and a person could face a fine of about $100-$600, depending on court fees in each county jurisdiction.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources regularly patrols the state waterways to enforce boating and fishing laws.

