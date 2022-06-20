Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of beating and killing his 5-year-old son in 2019 was found guilty of homicide by child abuse on June 16, according to the 5th Circuit Solicitors Office.

On January 22, 2019, EMS was called to a home on Overland Drive. Once on scene, EMS found 5-year-old Jaiden Hammond unresponsive and showing signs of rigor.

Jaiden was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials said his body was covered in bruises, including some on his right hip, torso, back, left and right cheeks and chin.

The child’s father, Michael Gamble, told law enforcement several versions of the events that lead up to Jaiden’s death. Gamble’s girlfriend told law enforcement that she heard Gamble beating Jaiden with a belt for about 10 minutes for acting up on the bus.

An autopsy showed that Jaiden sustained multiple subdural hematomas and other brain injuries. A forensic pathologist testified that the injuries happened within two hours of his death and the head injury would have caused immediate effects, rendering Jaiden unresponsive within an hour of the fatal blow.

Further investigation revealed videos Gamble had taken of his son, in which Jaiden indicated that he was going to call 911 on his father for beating him. In response, Gamble coached his son on what to say if anyone asked if he was beaten at his house, according to officials.

The jury deliberated for an hour before finding Gamble guilty. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.