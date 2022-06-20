SkyView
Lugoff Fire Rescue awarded $7000 grant for smoke alarms project

Left to Right: Clay Hanna, Store Manager of the Camden Lowe’s, LF-R Assistant Chief Will Catoe,...
Left to Right: Clay Hanna, Store Manager of the Camden Lowe’s, LF-R Assistant Chief Will Catoe, Mark Howard, Community & Member Relations Liaison Fairfield Electric Cooperative, and LF-R Fire Chief Chris Spitzer(Lugoff Fire Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Lugoff Fire Rescue has been awarded a $7,000 grant by Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-Up Program.

The grant was awarded to them to help with the assistance of placing working smoke alarms in homes without them at no charge.

With the additional help from the Lowe’s of Camden, the firefighters were able to purchase 278 smoke alarms.

If you are in need of a smoke alarm or would like a LF-R firefighter to conduct a free safety check at your home, call LF-R at 803-438-2553, extension 1 or visit the headquarters.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

