Lugoff Fire Rescue awarded $7000 grant for smoke alarms project

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Lugoff Fire Rescue has been awarded a $7,000 grant by Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-Up Program.

The grant was awarded to them to help with the assistance of placing working smoke alarms in homes without them at no charge.

With the additional help from the Lowe’s of Camden, the firefighters were able to purchase 278 smoke alarms.

If you are in need of a smoke alarm or would like a LF-R firefighter to conduct a free safety check at your home, call LF-R at 803-438-2553, extension 1 or visit the headquarters.

