Loved ones, leaders honor fallen North Myrtle Beach sergeant at bridge dedication

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bridge in Horry County now bears the name of a North Myrtle Beach sergeant who was killed in the line of duty.

A ceremony was held Monday morning at the Chris Anderson Boat Landing along Highway 9 near Longs, where the Waccamaw River Swamp Bridge was dedicated to Sgt. Gordon Best.

Best died on Jan. 1, 2021, while he was on duty.

He was responding to a call for service in Barefoot Landing during the early morning hours and on some wet roads.

Best lost control while heading south on Highway 17, veered into a northbound lane and hit a utility pole. He died at the scene.

Both of Best’s parents retired from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. He started as an intern before becoming a patrol officer in October 2013. He was promoted to sergeant in February 2019.

