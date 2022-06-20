SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Loved ones, leaders honor fallen North Myrtle Beach sergeant at bridge dedication

Sgt. Gordon Best was killed in a crash early New Year's Day 2021
Sgt. Gordon Best was killed in a crash early New Year's Day 2021(Source: North Myrtle Beach Dept. of Public Safety)
By Samuel Shelton and Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bridge in Horry County now bears the name of a North Myrtle Beach sergeant who was killed in the line of duty.

A ceremony was held Monday morning at the Chris Anderson Boat Landing along Highway 9 near Longs, where the Waccamaw River Swamp Bridge was dedicated to Sgt. Gordon Best.

Best died on Jan. 1, 2021, while he was on duty.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He was responding to a call for service in Barefoot Landing during the early morning hours and on some wet roads.

Best lost control while heading south on Highway 17, veered into a northbound lane and hit a utility pole. He died at the scene.

Both of Best’s parents retired from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. He started as an intern before becoming a patrol officer in October 2013. He was promoted to sergeant in February 2019.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD posted this map Sunday morning of the area they're investigating
Resident of apartment complex in custody after shooting in Lexington
Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
Kandice Gibson, missing Lexington teen
Lexington Co. searching for missing 15-year-old teen
Sumter Police Department K-9 is missing.
SPD searching for missing K-9 officer

Latest News

A fire on Ross St. Monday morning caused minor damage to a home.
West Columbia fire on Ross St damages home
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019
Man found guilty of beating, killing 5-year-old son in 2019
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Rd.
Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case in Newberry County
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season