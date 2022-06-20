SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Law officers testifying for committee on Uvalde shooting

A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source:...
A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source: Associated Press)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A legislative committee investigating the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school last month is set to hear more testimony from law enforcement officers on Monday.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who is chairing the committee investigating the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, said they would hear more witness testimony from the Uvalde Police Department, in addition to speaking with another officer from the school district police and a member of the Department of Public Safety.

“We want to at least compliment all the law enforcement agencies for being cooperative and providing the witnesses we have asked for,” said Burrows, a Republican from Lubbock.

After Burrows’ opening statements during the committee hearing in Uvalde, the committee went into executive session, blocking the public from hearing witness testimony.

Last Thursday, Burrows signaled impatience with the Uvalde Police Department, saying it was unclear whether they would testify voluntarily before the panel. But he said Friday that Uvalde police officials had agreed to speak with the committee.

Burrows said that testimony would continue on Tuesday in Austin. He said he hoped to provide information on when at least a preliminary report would be released to the public.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the school on May 24. Questions about why police did not confront and kill the gunman for more than an hour, even as anguished parents outside the school urged officers to go in and panicked children called 911 from inside.

Law enforcement officials have provided little or conflicting information since the shooting, sometimes withdrawing statements hours after making them. Officials have declined to offer details, citing ongoing investigation.

Some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims’ families — once the case is closed. The law’s exception protects information from being released in crimes for which no one has been convicted. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has ruled that it applies when a suspect is dead.

Officials also haven’t released records sought under public information laws to media outlets, including The Associated Press, often citing broad exemptions and the ongoing investigation. It has raised concerns about whether such records will be released, even to victims’ families.

Others interviewed behind closed doors by the committee include school staff.

Burrows has defended the committee interviewing witnesses in private and not revealing their findings so far, saying its members want an accurate account before issuing a report.

___

Find more AP coverage of the Uvalde school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD posted this map Sunday morning of the area they're investigating
Resident of apartment complex in custody after shooting in Lexington
Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Kandice Gibson, missing Lexington teen
Lexington Co. searching for missing 15-year-old teen

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Wednesday and Thursday daytime highs will reach the triple-digits again!
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Facebook: Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Left to Right: Clay Hanna, Store Manager of the Camden Lowe’s, LF-R Assistant Chief Will Catoe,...
Lugoff Fire Rescue awarded $7000 grant for smoke alarms project