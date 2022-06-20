SkyView
Law enforcement officials hold gun buyback event

FILE PHOTO of gun and bullets.
FILE PHOTO of gun and bullets.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Columbia are holding a gun buyback event Monday and Tuesday.

The event will take place at the M.L. Smith Community Development Center at 5213 Farrow Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (June 20-21).

Weapons should be unloaded and left in the trunk of the vehicle. Law enforcement will take the weapons and give the person who is turning them in cash, without question.

Officials say there will be no license plate checks and no background checks. They are offering $100 per handgun (up to three per person) and $200 per assault rifle.

