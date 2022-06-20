Investigators identify suspect in Lexington apartment shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police identified the suspect and provided new details on Sunday’s apartment complex shooting.

Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of Bobby Ray Robbins, age 25 of Lexington, for his involvement in the shooting that occurred at Summer Cove Apartments on Railroad Avenue over the weekend.



Visit our website for the news release...https://t.co/gYPsJ9qRTF pic.twitter.com/WdeKjp1duW — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 20, 2022

Chief Terrence Green of the Lexington Police Department said Bobby Ray Robbins, 25, of Lexington is facing multiple charges in the incident.

At around 3:45 a.m. on June 19, 2022 officers were called to Railroad Avenue after reports of gunfire. On arrival, they found five people had been shot at while they left the Summer Cove Apartments in a car.

Investigators said the vehicle had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Two of the victims were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police initially said none of the victims had been hit by gunfire. Medical staff later found one of the victims had been grazed in the head by a bullet and the other had been shot in the shoulder. Police said a rifle was used in the shooting by the suspect.

Investigators found that before the shooting an assault between two women had taken place in the parking lot. Robbins was arrested at his apartment by police.

Robbins is charged with:

Five counts of Attempted Murder Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime

Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle While Occupied

Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling

Discharging a Firearm in the Town of Lexington

He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting bond court.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or their local law enforcement.

