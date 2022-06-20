SkyView
Gilbert man accused of killing multiple cats, hung bodies from tree

Johnathan William Grider is facing up to five years in prison if convicted.
Johnathan William Grider is facing up to five years in prison if convicted.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is facing felony charges after he allegedly killed multiple cats.

Johnathan William Grider was arrested and charged with Ill Treatment of Animals. If he is convicted the maximum sentence is five years in prison.

Investigators from Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) were called the Gilbert area on June 10, 2022 after allegations Grider had killed a cat and hung the body from a tree.

During the investigation, officials said they found the bodies of two dead cats. They had nooses around their necks.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, officers with LCAS and deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested Grider from his house in Gilbert.

He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center. He was released on June 16, 2022 after a bond hearing.

