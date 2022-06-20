FIRST ALERT- Wednesday and Thursday daytime highs will reach the triple-digits again!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday for Extreme Heat and Humidity

Slightly lower humidity values will stick around for another day or so

Daytime highs are expected to reach the triple digits

Expect storms to return to the forecast late in the day Thursday and continue into the weekend

First Alert Summary

Enjoy the short-term relief for the next few days as humidity values stay slightly lower than normal. Wind will continue to flow from the North and help to usher in cooler and drier air.

By Tuesday, temperatures will creep back up, the upper 90s will return with slightly lower humidity values

FIRST ALERT Days are Wednesday and Thursday. We are expecting a ridge of high pressure to shift over the area and usher in extreme heat and humidity for a two-day stretch that will take temperatures to the triple-digits.

The humidity will return to the forecast in a big way as we end the week because the wind will shift to the southwest for several days.

Forecast Update

Monday: Low 90s with sunshine. Humidity still on the lower side

Tuesday: More heat and humidity. Highs are around 100

First Alert Wednesday: Highs are around 103 with some humidity, not as high as what we saw the last few days

First Alert Thursday: Highs are around 101 with some humidity, not as high as what we saw the last few days. 20% Chance for a few storms

Friday: Humidity continues, highs reach the mid 90s. 20% Chance of storms.

Saturday: Mid 90s with a 30% chance of afternoon storms.

