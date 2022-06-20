SkyView
FIRST ALERT - Warming up today, but humidity is not bad; Mid-Week Extreme Heat

By Adam Clark
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures are warming right back up this week with highs reaching the upper 90s to near record levels by Wednesday.

First Alert Headlines

  • Partly cloudy with high in the low 90s today, the humidity is still low.
  • We warm up into the upper 90s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.
  • First Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday for Extreme Heat and Humidity.
  • Expect storms to return to the forecast late in the day Thursday and Friday.
First Alert Summary

We are warm with less humidity today. High temperatures reach the low 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies as high pressure builds over the region.

Tuesday we see lows dip down to 66 and highs are bumping back up to 98. Skies are partly cloudy. High pressure continues to dominate our weather.

A large ridge of high pressure helps get us close to record high temperatures Wednesday. Lows are down to 67 and highs reach 103. The previous record is from 1988 at 101.

Thursday we have lows near 73 and highs reach the upper 90s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon, so yes, the humidity goes up!

Friday we are warm and muggy. Lows are near 73 and highs reach the mid 90s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Forecast Update

Monday: Low 90s with sunshine. Humidity still on the lower side.

Tuesday: More heat and humidity. Highs are around 98.

First Alert Wednesday: Highs are around 103 with some humidity, not as high as what we saw the last few days.

First Alert Thursday: Highs are around 99 with some humidity, and a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Friday: Humidity continues, highs reach the mid 90s. 20% Chance of storms.

Saturday: Mid 90s with a 30% chance of afternoon storms.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

