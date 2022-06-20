City of Columbia launches map to find fresh food in the city

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia and the Columbia Food Policy Committee launched an online map that lists sites where people can access healthy food.

“We are excited to see technology being used for our citizens to make healthy choices. The Columbia Food Policy Committee has taken a great step to connect local businesses and our residents and create more positive health outcomes,” said Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

Locations on the map include grocery stores, farmer markets, food pantries, free summer meal locations for youth ages 18 and under and more.

The map can be found by visiting https://gis.columbiasc.gov/.

You can submit other food-accessible sites by emailing the Columbia Food Policy Committee.

