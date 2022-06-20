SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

City of Columbia launches map to find fresh food in the city

FILE PHOTO of food pantry.
FILE PHOTO of food pantry.(WTVG)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia and the Columbia Food Policy Committee launched an online map that lists sites where people can access healthy food.

“We are excited to see technology being used for our citizens to make healthy choices. The Columbia Food Policy Committee has taken a great step to connect local businesses and our residents and create more positive health outcomes,” said Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

Locations on the map include grocery stores, farmer markets, food pantries, free summer meal locations for youth ages 18 and under and more.

The map can be found by visiting https://gis.columbiasc.gov/.

You can submit other food-accessible sites by emailing the Columbia Food Policy Committee.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

LPD posted this map Sunday morning of the area they're investigating
Resident of apartment complex in custody after shooting in Lexington
Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
Kandice Gibson, missing Lexington teen
Lexington Co. searching for missing 15-year-old teen
Sumter Police Department K-9 is missing.
SPD searching for missing K-9 officer

Latest News

South Carolina drivers are getting a slight relief at the pump as the state average fell to...
SC drivers get slight relief at the pump, national average falls below $5
FILE PHOTO of gun and bullets.
Law enforcement officials hold gun buyback event
wis
FIRST ALERT - Warming up today, but humidity is not bad; Mid-Week Extreme Heat
FILE - Residents observe rising floodwaters along the Black River Swamp in Kingstree, S.C.,...
Supporters want 70-mile park network along SC’s Black River