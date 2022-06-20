SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

2 sheriff’s deputies disciplined over handling of Bob Saget’s death

Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.
Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.(Source: FILE/Orange County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two sheriff’s deputies in Florida have been disciplined for sharing information about comedian Bob Saget’s death with the public before his family was notified.

An internal investigation was done by the sheriff’s department.

Both deputies admitted they improperly shared the information, which is a violation of department policy.

The exact nature of the disciplinary action was not specified.

One deputy who responded to the scene texted his brother about the star’s death, and the brother posted it on Twitter. The other deputy texted two neighbors the details.

Saget was on tour when he was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room in January. The 65-year-old comedian and “Full House” star died from head trauma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD posted this map Sunday morning of the area they're investigating
Resident of apartment complex in custody after shooting in Lexington
Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
Has been missing for almost 21 years.
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years
Kandice Gibson, missing Lexington teen
Lexington Co. searching for missing 15-year-old teen
Sumter Police Department K-9 is missing.
SPD searching for missing K-9 officer

Latest News

Ukrainian forces perform the task of disposing of unexploded munitions dropped across the...
Ukraine forces dispose of bombs dropped by Russia
The Texas Department of Public Safety canceled an Amber Alert issued early Monday, saying the...
Amber Alert canceled; 2-month-old Texas girl found
It's the first time Juneteenth is observed with closures of federal agencies, banks, schools...
Juneteenth observed; 1st year of broad closures
wis
FIRST ALERT - Warming up today, but humidity is not bad; Mid-Week Extreme Heat