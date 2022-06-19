SkyView
Sumter Co. deputies searching for missing 15-year-old

Missing Sumter teen
Missing Sumter teen(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a missing 15-year-old.

Anaijah Newberry was last seen leaving her home on Manning Avenue in Sumter on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Investigators say Newberry got into an argument with her parents and left the home around 6:00 p.m.

The teen was last seen wearing a black and white spotted shirt, black shorts and red croc shoes.

Officials say she may have been seen overnight near Young’s convenience store at 1003 Manning Avenue.

If you seen the teen please call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

