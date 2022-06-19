SPD searching for missing K-9 officer
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for K-9 officer Jake.
Jake was on duty looking for a missing elderly woman when he wandered away from his tracking team.
He was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the Cane Savannah/Apollo Street area in Wedgefield.
Jake is a 3-year-old yellow lab wearing a black harness with Police K-9 labeled on it.
Officials say Jake can be approached but if you see him, please call 911.
