SPD searching for missing K-9 officer

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for K-9 officer Jake.

Jake was on duty looking for a missing elderly woman when he wandered away from his tracking team.

He was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the Cane Savannah/Apollo Street area in Wedgefield.

Jake is a 3-year-old yellow lab wearing a black harness with Police K-9 labeled on it.

Officials say Jake can be approached but if you see him, please call 911.

