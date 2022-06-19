South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina family is asking for help to locate their loved ones’ remains after nearly 21 years.

At the time of his disappearance, Sanders was a senior at the University of South Carolina.

According to investigators, Sanders was last seen out with his former roommate scouting hotels for a friend’s bachelor party.

In April, 2003, the authorities found Sander’s white Oldsmobile at the Greenbrier Apartment complex near Columbia Place Mall but no Sanders.

Since his disappearance on June 19, 2001, the family has offered a cash reward of $50, 000 for his remains.

21 years, Shelton Sanders has not been seen or heard from. Shelton’s family and friends miss him so much. THANK YOU for your love, prayers, concerns and support throughout the years. Please continue to help us search. At this time, the CASH REWARD is being increased to $50,000. pic.twitter.com/5JczUHW3Cx — Finding Shelton Sanders (@FindingShelton) June 19, 2022

