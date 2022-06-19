SkyView
South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years

Has been missing for almost 21 years.(Finding Shelton Sanders Twitter Account)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina family is asking for help to locate their loved ones’ remains after nearly 21 years.

At the time of his disappearance, Sanders was a senior at the University of South Carolina.

According to investigators, Sanders was last seen out with his former roommate scouting hotels for a friend’s bachelor party.

In April, 2003, the authorities found Sander’s white Oldsmobile at the Greenbrier Apartment complex near Columbia Place Mall but no Sanders.

Since his disappearance on June 19, 2001, the family has offered a cash reward of $50, 000 for his remains.

