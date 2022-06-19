SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘She’s a survivor,’ Midlands woman celebrates 90th birthday

RCSD led the birthday parade for Columbia woman, Mattie Watts who turned 90.
RCSD led the birthday parade for Columbia woman, Mattie Watts who turned 90.(WIS)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ms. Mattie Watts, a woman from Columbia is hitting a milestone birthday.

The mother of six children has spent her life raising them, and wearing her favorite color purple along the way. Her 90th birthday is Monday, but she got to celebrate early Saturday.

During the celebration she shared her secret on what has kept her going all of these years.

Celebrating her 90th birthday.
Celebrating her 90th birthday.(WIS)

“Eat the right foods, and exercise, and take care of myself,” Watts said.

Mattie B, short for “Belle,” asked her children to throw her a birthday party when she reached her 90th birthday. A birthday her family says is a miracle.

“In her early life, she had breast cancer, and they said she wasn’t going to live longer than 30 days,” her son Jan Watts said.

A woman who has lived to see all of her children grow up, and now her 90th birthday, at a party surrounded by all of her favorite things.

“She’s a survivor and she has made it through.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department led a parade with neighbors, church members, and family members bringing gifts, singing, and honking horns for Ms. Watts.

One of her son’s Stanley Watts says he arranged the day for his mom, and that he’s been inspired by her since he was a young boy. He remembers how brave she was when she was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was seven years old.

“She told God ‘don’t take me yet. Let my children be able to get on their own before you take me,” Watts said.

A birthday she says she got to celebrate trusting in the Lord with all of her children by her side.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
McMaster to sign bill allowing SC healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs
Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old
Lexington Police: teen found safe
Stabbing in Sumter Co. leaves woman dead, man charged with murder
Alex Murdaugh
SC Supreme Court says no question Alex Murdaugh committed ‘egregious ethical misconduct’

Latest News

House fire in Blair, SC
Newberry Co. responds to house fire in Blair community
Kandice Gibson, missing Lexington teen
Lexington Co. searching for missing 15-year-old teen
Joe Cunningham, who served a single term in the U.S. House representing the state’s First...
Former Congressman Joe Cunningham tests positive for COVID-19
Midlands Fatherhood Coalition-Daddy & Me 5k
Midlands Fatherhood Coalition celebrates Father’s Day Weekend with the The Daddy & Me 5k