Railroad Avenue closed in Lexington after apartment shooting

LPD posted this map Sunday morning of the area they're investigating
LPD posted this map Sunday morning of the area they're investigating(LPD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning shooting on Father’s Day closed a road in Lexington County.

At around 6:10 a.m. the Lexington Police Department (LPD) posted on social media of an active investigation into a shooting.

LPD said residents in the Summer Cover Apartments were instructed to shelter in place while the investigation is underway.

Railroad Avenue is currently closed from South Lake Drive to Swartz Road.

Investigation found a vehicle had been shot multiple times at around 4 a.m. Currently no one is reported to be injured.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Heath at 803-359-6260.

This is a developing story and WIS will update it as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

