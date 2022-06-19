Railroad Avenue closed in Lexington after apartment shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning shooting on Father’s Day closed a road in Lexington County.

At around 6:10 a.m. the Lexington Police Department (LPD) posted on social media of an active investigation into a shooting.

Railroad Avenue to closed from South Lake Drive to Swartz Road.



Sergeant Cameron Mortenson is on scene as Public Information Officer and will be updating media through social media. pic.twitter.com/qemA6VlDiA — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 19, 2022

LPD said residents in the Summer Cover Apartments were instructed to shelter in place while the investigation is underway.

Railroad Avenue is currently closed from South Lake Drive to Swartz Road.

Investigation found a vehicle had been shot multiple times at around 4 a.m. Currently no one is reported to be injured.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Heath at 803-359-6260.

If you were a witness or have information about this incident, please contact Detective Heath at 803-359-6260.



Residents at the apartment complex are asked to shelter in place while this investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/WFZWSJMflH — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 19, 2022

This is a developing story and WIS will update it as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.