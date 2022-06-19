FIRST ALERT - Sunny and dry weather will help to support another round of extreme heat this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Temperatures will feel tolerable for a few days

Lower humidity values will stick around for a few days

First Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday for Extreme Heat and Humidity

Expect storms to return to the forecast late in the day Thursday

First Alert Summary

wis (wis weather)

Enjoy the short-term relief for the next few days as humidity values stay slightly lower than normal. Wind will continue to flow from the North and help to usher in cooler and drier air. Father’s Day will be nice with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday we will reach a high in the low 90 and an overnight low 60s.

By Tuesday the upper 90s will return with slightly lower humidity values still sticking around.

wis (wis weather)

Forecast Update

Today, Father’s Day: Mostly sunny with upper 80s and lower humidity

Monday: Low 90s with sunshine. Humidity still on the lower side

Tuesday: More heat and humidity. Highs are around 100

First Alert Wednesday: Highs are around 103 with some humidity, not as high as what we saw the last few days

First Alert Thursday: Highs are around 101 with some humidity, not as high as what we saw the last few days. 20% Chance for a few storms

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.