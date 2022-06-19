FIRST ALERT - Sunny and dry weather will help to support another round of extreme heat this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Temperatures will feel tolerable for a few days
- Lower humidity values will stick around for a few days
- First Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday for Extreme Heat and Humidity
- Expect storms to return to the forecast late in the day Thursday
First Alert Summary
Enjoy the short-term relief for the next few days as humidity values stay slightly lower than normal. Wind will continue to flow from the North and help to usher in cooler and drier air. Father’s Day will be nice with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Monday we will reach a high in the low 90 and an overnight low 60s.
By Tuesday the upper 90s will return with slightly lower humidity values still sticking around.
Forecast Update
Today, Father’s Day: Mostly sunny with upper 80s and lower humidity
Monday: Low 90s with sunshine. Humidity still on the lower side
Tuesday: More heat and humidity. Highs are around 100
First Alert Wednesday: Highs are around 103 with some humidity, not as high as what we saw the last few days
First Alert Thursday: Highs are around 101 with some humidity, not as high as what we saw the last few days. 20% Chance for a few storms
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.