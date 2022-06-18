SkyView
Trees Fall on Shady Lane homes amid Supercell

“[I]t was very intense. Sounded like an explosion, a bomb going off on our house as a tree fell on the house,” said Ray in his disheveled back yard.(WIS)
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 1500 block of Shady Lane in Columbia experienced severe damage from a supercell that hit the neighborhood on Thursday. Strong winds pushed age-old trees directly into homes leaving residents without power or shelter for weeks.

“Everything was shaking. Trees were falling, knocking the power out. And when I came out [at] about 7:30 [p.m.], the trees were just all the way down the street, both sides, on houses,” said 81-year-old Fred Pugh who was eating dinner when the storm hit.

Pugh’s home went unscathed as the neighborhood around him came crashing down. He watched from the steps of his home as a 100-foot oak tree was uprooted, bringing a Bradford pear tree down with it.

Three houses down, Chris Ray was observing the direction of the storm from a window when a 50-year-old oak tree landed on his home.

“[I]t was very intense. Sounded like an explosion, a bomb going off on our house as a tree fell on the house,” said Ray in his disheveled backyard.

His property lost 15 trees from the supercell, with one crushing his wife’s exterior workout room and the powerlines behind it.

Down the street, Tarry McGovern showed WIS the remnants of his kitchen and home office, totaled by a pine tree still lodged in the roof. Remnants of the ceiling began to crumble as a contract tree service started moving the pine.

Dominion Energy reported 1,300 power outages across the Midlands during Thursday’s severe weather. As of Friday afternoon, approximately 300 residents were still without power.

