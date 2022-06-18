SkyView
Newberry Co. responds to house fire in Blair community

House fire in Blair, SC
House fire in Blair, SC(Fairfield County Fire Service)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAIR, S.C. (WIS) - At 11:37 a.m. first responders went to a fire on Goodlett Lane off Cole Trestle Road in Blair, SC.

The fire is believed to have started after a portable generator in the garage of the home malfunctioned, officials said.

According to Fairfield County Fire Service, the portable generator was in use because of a power outage in the area.

The fire took several hours to control but fortunately no one was injured.

