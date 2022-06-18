Midlands Fatherhood Coalition celebrates Father’s Day Weekend with the The Daddy & Me 5k
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual event was hosted by the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition on Saturday, June 18.
Proceeds help support education and other services for fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and their families.
The Midlands Fatherhood Coalition is also a great resource for local businesses looking for ready to work employees.
Congrats to all the top finishers and every one who showed up to support the Coalition’s important work in our community.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.