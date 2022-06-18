Lexington Co. searching for missing 15-year-old teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to find Kandice Gibson.

The 15-year-old has been missing since March. Her family believes she is with someone familiar to her.

Gibson was last seen on her home security video leaving through a window and running down the road.

If you have info on where Kandice might be, or if you have seen her, call Detective Kyzer at 803-785-8230.

