Lexington Co. searching for missing 15-year-old teen

Kandice Gibson, missing Lexington teen
Kandice Gibson, missing Lexington teen(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to find Kandice Gibson.

The 15-year-old has been missing since March. Her family believes she is with someone familiar to her.

Gibson was last seen on her home security video leaving through a window and running down the road.

If you have info on where Kandice might be, or if you have seen her, call Detective Kyzer at 803-785-8230.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

