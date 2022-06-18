SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kenny Atkinson backs out of Charlotte Hornets head-coaching job, report says

Atkinson had agreed to become the team’s next coach, according to prior reports.
Kenny Atkinson will no longer become the Hornets' next head coach.
Kenny Atkinson will no longer become the Hornets' next head coach.(Source: NBA)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After reportedly agreeing to become the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets just last week, Kenny Atkinson will not take the job.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced Atkinson’s decision on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

In his tweet, Wojnarowski said that Atkinson had ‘further conversations’ following the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals victory earlier this week, and decided it is in his best interest to remain Golden State’s top assistant.

The 55-year-old had agreed to a four-year deal, but never signed a contract because his season was still going with the Warriors.

Golden State clinched the franchise’s fourth title in the past eight years on Thursday night with a 103-90 victory.

Atkinson previously served as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020, where he went 118-190 in the regular season and made the playoffs once.

He spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Warriors’ staff this past season.

The Hornets will now re-enter the coaching search. Mark D’Antoni was another highly talked-about candidate during the team’s initial search, and could be in the running for the job once more.

Whoever Charlotte hires will inherit a talented roster with the likes of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier.

Atkinson backs out of the position just days before the 2022 NBA Draft, which will take place this coming Thursday.

Charlotte currently holds the 13th and 15th-overall picks in the first round.

James Borrego was fired in April after four years at the helm. Borrego made the play-in tournament the past two seasons, but never reached the playoffs with the Hornets.

D’Antoni and former Portland head coach Terry Stotts were finalists in the initial search.

Related: Bob McKillop steps down as Davidson head coach after 33 years

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
-An earthquake in Georgia was felt Saturday morning in the Midlands.
Georgia earthquake felt in the Midlands
McMaster to sign bill allowing SC healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs
LPD posted this map Sunday morning of the area they're investigating
Suspect in custody after apartment shooting in Lexington
“[I]t was very intense. Sounded like an explosion, a bomb going off on our house as a tree fell...
Trees Fall on Shady Lane homes amid Supercell

Latest News

Catch My Drift holds drifting event at Florence Motor Speedway
‘Catch My Drift’: Florence Motor Speedway event promotes drift racing scene
An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ...
York County sues Tepper businesses, Rock Hill to recoup $21M tied to ‘failed vanity project’
Live show of WWE Smackdown in Cleveland.
WWE SmackDown coming to Greenville this summer
GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project