Georgia earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -An earthquake in Georgia was felt Saturday morning in the Midlands.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake focused near Stillwell, Georgia was recorded by the United States Geological Survey at around 4 a.m.

The early morning earthquake was felt as far away as Aiken and Orangeburg according to the department’s intensity map.

Stillwell is roughly 130 miles away from Columbia.

