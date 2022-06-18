SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Georgia earthquake felt in the Midlands

-An earthquake in Georgia was felt Saturday morning in the Midlands.
-An earthquake in Georgia was felt Saturday morning in the Midlands.(Source: Associated Press)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -An earthquake in Georgia was felt Saturday morning in the Midlands.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake focused near Stillwell, Georgia was recorded by the United States Geological Survey at around 4 a.m.

The early morning earthquake was felt as far away as Aiken and Orangeburg according to the department’s intensity map.

Stillwell is roughly 130 miles away from Columbia.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
McMaster to sign bill allowing SC healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs
Alex Murdaugh
SC Supreme Court says no question Alex Murdaugh committed ‘egregious ethical misconduct’
Stabbing in Sumter Co. leaves woman dead, man charged with murder
Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old
Lexington Police: teen found safe

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Still hot today but much less humid
People came by to pay their respects throughout the day, even placing flowers at the church’s...
7 Years Later: Mother Emanuel Church kicks off weekend remembrance, national Bible study
inswert
SC working to boost school mental health services, as more than half of schools lack counselor access
The youngest victim, Tywanza Sanders, had taken a bus from his job at the barbershop to worship...
7 years after Mother Emanuel shooting, best friend of youngest victim Tywanza Sanders reflects on his legacy