Former Congressman Joe Cunningham test positive for COVID-19

Joe Cunningham, who served a single term in the U.S. House representing the state’s First Congressional District tested positive for COVID-19.(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Congressman Joe Cunningham announced Saturday on twitter, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Cunningham said he is experiencing mild symptoms and his appearances for the week are cancelled to complete quarantine.

The former Congressman said he will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to determine when he can leave quarantine.

He will face Republican Governor Henry McMaster in November’s general election.

“I look forward to getting back on the trail very soon,” he said.

