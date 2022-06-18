Former Congressman Joe Cunningham test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Congressman Joe Cunningham announced Saturday on twitter, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Cunningham said he is experiencing mild symptoms and his appearances for the week are cancelled to complete quarantine.

The former Congressman said he will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to determine when he can leave quarantine.

He will face Republican Governor Henry McMaster in November’s general election.

“I look forward to getting back on the trail very soon,” he said.

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I have canceled all scheduled events for this week and will follow the CDC guidelines to determine when I can leave quarantine. I look forward to getting back on the trail very soon. — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) June 18, 2022

