Stabbing in Sumter Co. leaves woman dead, man charged with murder

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a woman in a small Sumter County town Friday morning.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing on the 7000 block of Richbow Road in Rembert, where a woman was found on the property.

Deputies say EMS personnel were called to assist, and after arriving on scene, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office was contacted when the victim was pronounced dead.

Shantell Reynolds was identified by the coroner as the victim.

Walter Brooks, Jr. was interviewed by investigators who were on scene, and after collecting evidence, was charged with murder.

Deputies say Brooks lived at the residence where officials were dispatched in Rembert.

“This is another tragedy that brings to light the potential horrors of domestic situations. Our prayers and support are with the family and we will continue with this investigation to ensure justice is levied,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Brooks has since been transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, where he will await his initial bond hearing.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says this investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy for Reynolds has been scheduled for later this weekend.

