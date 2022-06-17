Soda City Live: South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Juneteenth weekend will be jam packed with celebrations.

To conclude the weekend festivities, the South Carolina Freedom Fest organization will be hosting a freedom fest parade.

Monday, June 20 starting at 10 a.m. on Main Street Columbia, attendees will be able to see local businesses, performances, music, and more.

For more details about the Juneteenth Freedom Fest Parade or for more information about the South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom fest, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.