SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest Parade

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Juneteenth weekend will be jam packed with celebrations.

To conclude the weekend festivities, the South Carolina Freedom Fest organization will be hosting a freedom fest parade.

Monday, June 20 starting at 10 a.m. on  Main Street Columbia, attendees will be able to see local businesses, performances, music, and more.

For more details about the Juneteenth Freedom Fest Parade or for more information about the South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom fest, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
Alex Murdaugh
SC Supreme Court says no question Alex Murdaugh committed ‘egregious ethical misconduct’
Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
The family of the woman who worked for two decades for a prominent Lowcountry attorney is...
Satterfield family announces launch of ‘Gloria’s Gift’ to help families in need
Deputies say a person is facing charges in an Orangeburg County shooting that killed a man and...
1 arrested, toddler believed taken reunited with family after deadly double shooting

Latest News

Colin Eleazer
Soda City Live: Comedy, Juggling Magic show featuring “Magic Kid” Colin Eleazer
A Deep Dive into “Daddy Issues” ahead of Father’s Day
Soda City Live: A Deep Dive into “Daddy Issues” ahead of Father’s Day
Soda City Live: Free car seat safety check
Soda City Live: Free car seat safety check
Soda City Live: Performing Arts Summer Camp
Soda City Live: Performing Arts Summer Camp