Soda City Live: Handmade Father’s Day gifts

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for something unique to get your father for Father’s Day, and you’re doing some last-minute shopping, one business offers both sweets and handmade creations.

Keisha Barnes is the owner of the “Sweet Shopp.” She makes everything from chocolate covered strawberries, to stuffed apples to cheesecake tacos.

Barnes also creates shirts and other custom items that will work perfectly for any Father’s Day gift, like keychains and custom plaques that play music.

For more information on how you can get a handmade gift for the father in your life or for any other event visit https://www.sweetshoppcolumbia.com/.

