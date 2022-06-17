Soda City Live: Comedy, Juggling Magic show featuring “Magic Kid” Colin Eleazer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 17-year-old international Magician, Colin Eleazer will be performing at a comedy, juggling, and magic show in Batesburg-Leesville Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m.
Tickets range from $15 to $20 dollars.
