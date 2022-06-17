Soda City Live: Blooming Pineapples
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for away to cool down this summer, why not with a Blooming Pineapple.
This recipe was inspired by Pineapple Island, a company that makes delicious frozen treats for outdoor events.
What you’ll need:
- Whole Pineapple
- Drink mix
- 1 Cup Ice
- Pine apple core and slicer tool
- Blender
Directions:
- Cut the top of you pineapple off.
- Use your pineapple core and slicer tool to remove inside of pineapple.
- Put a cup of ice in your blender with a few of the pineapple pieces and drink mix.
- Blend and serve.
You can garnish with whatever you like!
