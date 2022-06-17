Soda City Live: Blooming Pineapples

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for away to cool down this summer, why not with a Blooming Pineapple.

This recipe was inspired by Pineapple Island, a company that makes delicious frozen treats for outdoor events.

What you’ll need:

Whole Pineapple

Drink mix

1 Cup Ice

Pine apple core and slicer tool

Blender

Directions:

Cut the top of you pineapple off. Use your pineapple core and slicer tool to remove inside of pineapple. Put a cup of ice in your blender with a few of the pineapple pieces and drink mix. Blend and serve.

You can garnish with whatever you like!

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.