‘Senseless act’: Sheriff IDs man charged in kidnapping, deadly double shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced the name of a man who is facing charges in connection to the kidnapping of a toddler and a double homicide in Eutawville.

Antonio Smalls, 45, of Moncks Corner, has been served warrants for two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of kidnapping.

“This has just been a senseless, senseless act involving these victims who did nothing to this subject,” the sheriff said. “As I said Thursday, you can expect me to turn loose my entire agency to find anyone who does something as heinous as this.”

Deputies responded to a home on Wesgar Avenue near Eutawville Wednesday, where they found a man and a woman dead.

Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said the victims have been identified as Jean Ann Brown, 66, of Cross; and Raymond Brown, 62, of Eutawville. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies have been scheduled for Monday.

A one-and-a-half-year-old child believed to have been taken from the home was later reconnected with his family after being found safe in an abandoned vehicle in St. George, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Investigators followed leads to North Charleston, where they found the vehicle belonging to the victims, Walker said.

“That information, in turn, led to the suspect,” Walker said.

Smalls was formally charged during a hearing on Friday. Any bond consideration will be on a later date in circuit court.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

