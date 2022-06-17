SkyView
Laredo couple welcomes quadruplets ahead of Father’s Day

A couple in Texas will be celebrating Father’s Day with four newborn babies. (Source: KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo family will be celebrating Father’s Day with not just one, two or even three but four newborn babies!

On Monday, June 13, the Laredo Medical Center announced the delivery of quadruplets.

The quadruplets arrived at 7:42 a.m. with Ayleen weighing in at three pounds and seven ounces followed by her sisters Kiara at three pound seven ounces as well and then Mia at three pounds and 12 ounces.

Last but not least, Ivana weighing in at three pounds, 11 ounces.

The parents, Laura and Ivan say they are delighted and are happy to share the news about their instant-family with the community.

LMC says these are the first quadruplets to be born at the Laredo Medical Center.

Congratulations to Laura and Ivan.

Laredo couple Laura and Ivan welcomes four newborn babies
Laredo couple Laura and Ivan welcomes four newborn babies(KGNS)

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

