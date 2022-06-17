Investigation underway after body found in water at Anderson Co. park

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a body was found at a park on Lake Hartwell on Friday.

People in the area of Darwin Wright Park reached out to FOX Carolina about a large law enforcement presence near Anderson Beach Boulevard and Liberty Highway.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources are also responding to the scene.

Coroner Greg Shore said a man’s body was found floating in the water and appears to have been in the water for up to a few days. The man was wearing swimming shorts, but the coroner has not yet determined his cause of death.

The coroner identified the victim as 37-year-old Allen Russell Abbott.

The coroner asked anyone with information to come forward.

