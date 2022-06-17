Furry Friend Friday - Diogi

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Diogi is a 1-year-old Hound mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!

Diogi is best described as goofy and is always making us laugh! He is adorably weird and has the funniest facial expressions! Diogi is so sweet, lovable and just the happiest guy! Diogi is very energetic and loves to run and play outside or just sunbathe! After he gets all of his energy out he is a super snuggler! He is a “fan favorite” with employees, volunteers and other dogs! Diogi is a friend to all!

Diogi has never met anyone he doesn’t like… including dogs! He is super dog-friendly and has lots of canine playgroup friends at Pawmetto Lifeline. He has a special affection for the ladies. Diogi would love to have a higher-energy canine sibling to play with!

Diogi is still working on his manners. He is a bit jumpy and mouthy but he is extremely food-motivated which makes him easy to train! Staff say that Diogi is all-around one of the best dogs!

Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity for animals and cannot save any more lives until more animals go to a foster or a forever home! Adoptions fees have been significantly reduced until further notice to encourage the community to adopt. Kittens are $75 or 2 for $125, Cats are $50 and Dogs 35 pounds and up are $50. We are typically open 12:00 to 6:00 Tuesday through Saturday for adoptions but we will be opening at 10:00 this Saturday to hopefully accommodate more adopters. The Adoption Application can be found online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Maria Wooten

Marketing & Communications Manager

